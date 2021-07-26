Streaming Jumps During Olympics Opening Ceremony: Convivia
279% increase compared to start of 2018 games
Streaming has made big strides since the last Olympic games, according to a new report from Conviva.
During the opening ceremony, streaming activity was up 279% compared to the opening ceremony of 2018.
The quality of the streaming experience was also considerably better. There were 35% fewer start failures, 7% less buffering issues and a 1% higher bitrate than average.
Most of the streaming activity took place on mobile and desktop, with each capturing a 27% share of viewing time. Connected TV devices had a 23% share and 14% were on smart TVs.
During the games, NBCU will be heavily promoting Peacock, which will be streaming a lot of Olympic content.
“While we don’t know today what the future will hold for sporting events, or how the challenges of the past year will affect the 2022 Beijing Olympics, change is a given as we look towards the next chance to benchmark how dramatically the way people consume media has evolved,” the Conviva report said.
The streaming data for this report was collected from Conviva’s proprietary sensor technology currently embedded in 3.3 billion streaming video applications, analyzing nearly two trillion real-time transactions per day.
