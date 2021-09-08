Streamers Boost Ad Spending By 47%: MediaRadar

Paramount Plus and other streaming services are spending millions on advertising

Over-the-top streaming services spent $1.06 billion on advertising this year from August, up 47% from a year ago, according to figures from MediaRadar.

Over the course of all of 2020, streaming platforms spent $1.13 billion. The total includes both subscription video on demand as well as ad supported platforms such as Pluto TV and Tubi.

Of this year’s total spending to date, 44% went to national television, the media from which streaming services are stealing eyeballs. Last year TV drew a 32% share. The other media spending tracked by MediaRadar are digital and print.

“The evolution of TV and streaming continues to unfold month to month. Likewise, the competition will likely increase for placement across OTT platforms for top-tier media brands as streaming platforms increase ad spending,” said Todd Krizelman, CEO & co-founder of MediaRadar.

MediaRadar said the top spending platforms were HBO Max, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Hulu. That’s the same as last year, when those brands accounted for 56% of total spending.

The next biggest spending streamers were Netflix, ESPN Plus and CNNgo. So far this year, that group has spent $$5.8 million, according to MediaRadar.