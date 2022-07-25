‘Stranger Things’ Star Hosts ‘Stranger Sharks’ on Discovery

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, hosts Stranger Sharks on Discovery July 25. Shark Week began on Discovery July 24.

Schnapp teams with YouTube star Mark Rober on Stranger Sharks. The pair explores abandoned undersea ruins and artificial reefs, as they search for the most peculiar sharks in the ocean.

Rober, a former NASA engineer, hosts videos with a science theme on YouTube. He has over 22.2 million subscribers.

Also on Discovery July 24 is Air Jaws: Top Guns, which sees Dickie Chivell and Andy Casagrande use high-tech cameras to catch great whites leaping out of the water; Great White Serial Kill: Fatal Christmas, where investigators look into the death of a surfer in California; Rise of the Monster Hammerheads, where Casagrande and Dr. Tristan Guttridge look into monster hammerheads off Florida; and Mega Predators of Oz, which sees experts investigate a half-eaten mako in South Australia. ■