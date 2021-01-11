‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ on USA Network Jan. 11

Season two of Straight Up Steve Austin is on USA Network starting Jan. 11. Hosted by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin of WWE fame, Straight Up sees Austin and a celebrity guest head to a different city and swap stories about their lives and their careers.

“It’s a unique twist on the standard interview show, with no studio, no couch and no cue cards -- just a straight up good time and good old-fashioned American fun,” according to USA Network.

Guests include comedian Bert Kreischer, who hosts Go-Big Show on TBS, Brett Favre, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, Ice-T, country star Luke Combs, Joel McHale, Jackass star Steve-O and Tiffany Haddish.

“Each episode, something happens that’s a little off the wall,” Austin told MCN. “Each guest brings a different vibe and a different ‘holy smoke’ moment.”

The series is produced by Line by Line Media and executive produced by Austin, Dave Barsky, Deb Cullen, Sam Sarkoob and Bob Unger.