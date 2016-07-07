Steven LoCascio Named COO of CTD

In the wake of Paul Franklin being named president of CBS Television Distribution, CTD is making a few other executive changes.

Steven A. LoCascio has been named chief operating officer of the division, while Stephen Hackett has been named president of sales. Both will report to Franklin.

Meanwhile, Joe DiSalvo, who has served as CTD’s president of sales since 2002 and most recently renewed several of CTD’s most successful shows through 2020, will transition to an advisory role within the company.

LoCascio is being promoted from executive VP and CFO, a position he has held since 2006. In his new position, he will continue to be CFO of worldwide distribution, including CBS Studios International. He’s been with the company since it merged with King World and had been King World’s senior VP and CFO since 1995. He maintained those responsibilities when King World merged with CBS to become CBS Enterprises in 1999.

Hackett has been executive VP and national sales manager at CTD since 2007. He also comes from King World, where he started as an account executive in Dallas in 1990. He then became part of CBS Paramount Domestic Television and later CTD.