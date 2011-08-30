'Steven and Chris' to Debut on Live Well Network

The CBC daytime talker Steven and Chris will debut on the Live Well Network this fall, it was announced Tuesday.

The weekly talk show, which is returning for a second season in syndication, is now cleared in more than 75% of U.S. households.

"Despite the challenges in today's market, broadcasters are still willing to invest in high quality programming," said Ritch Colbert, principal of PPI Releasing. "The Live Well commitment is a testament to the strength of the talent and exceptional production values that the CBC delivers every single day on Steven & Chris."



Steven and Chris joins Da Vinci's Inquest, Cold Squad, Edgemont and The Electric Playground in PPI Releasing's slate of programs renewed in syndication for 2011-12.