Steve Rotfeld Productions Adds 'Chat Room,' 'Animal Science' to Weekend Kids' Blocks

Steve Rotfeld Productions is launching two new weekend half-hours into syndication this fall: Chat Room and Animal Science.

The two shows, which thus far are cleared in about 40% of the country in all-barter deals, will join SRP's three other educational and informational weekend programs: Awesome Adventures, Whaddyado and Wild About Animals.

Chat Room features four teenagers chatting about scenarios that are relevant to kids' lives, such as bullying, dating, sexting, and other issues. Animal Science takes a scientific look at how animals behave, think and move, says Rotfeld.

Wild About Animals, hosted by Marietta Hartley, is headed into its 18th season, while Awesome Adventures has been on for 14 years and Whaddyado for eight. All of the shows are FCC-approved to air in TV stations' kid-friendly blocks.

SRP also will bring back its one-hour specials next year, Greatest Sports Legends and Sports Gone Wild. Stations acquire the specials to air at their discretion.