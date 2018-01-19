‘Steve’ Renewed for Season Two

After making the move to Los Angeles this season, Steve, starring Steve Harvey, will return for a second season.

“It has always been a dream of mine to spend more time on the 405,” said Harvey in a statement. “Another dream of mine has been to bring laughs to daytime television. Here’s to killing two birds with one stone with a season two renewal.”



Besides hosting Steve, Harvey also presides over five other TV series — including Little Big Shots and Steve Harvey’s Funderdome — as well as his nationally syndicated daytime radio show. He also emceed Fox’s New Year’s Eve special, which attracted an average of 8.9 million viewers and a 2.9 among adults 18-49, the highest rating for a Fox New Year’s Eve special in 17 years.



Steve airs on NBC Owned Stations in top markets New York, Los Angeles and Chicago as well as on stations owned by Sinclair, Hearst and others. Steve is produced by WME-owned IMG and Steve Harvey. It tapes before a live studio audience on the Universal lot in Burbank, Calif.



Season to date, Steve is averaging a 1.36 live plus same day household rating, down 10% from last year’s 1.51, when the show was called Steve Harvey and was produced out of Chicago. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Steve is down 15% from a 0.75 to a 0.64. In the week ended Jan. 7, Steve hit a new season high, growing 7% to a 1.5 in households and 33% to a 0.8 among women 25-54.



Steve is executive produced by Harvey, Shane Farley, Gerald Washington and IMG’s Mark Shapiro and Mike Antinoro.

