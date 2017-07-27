Steve Mandala Promoted to President of Ad Sales at Univision

Univision Communications announced that Steve Mandala will become president of advertising sales and marketing, succeeding Keith Turner, who recently announced plans to retire at the end of the year.

Mandala, who had been executive VP for sales at Univision, will report to Tonia O’Connor, who earlier this week was named to the new position of chief revenue officer.

“Steve is an exceptional media industry leader whose reputation for being effectual and original precedes him,” said O’Connor. “His unique sales and marketing acumen and strong leadership has been instrumental in delivering UCI’s engaged audiences to our advertising partners across the portfolio. We are delighted to have Steve at the helm of our sales team to continue to foster existing relationships as well as introduce new ones to UCI.”

Mandala will oversee advertising sales and marketing for Univision’s array of media offerings, including the Univision network, UniMás and UCI’s cable networks like Galavisión and UDN (Univision Deportes Network), as well as local media and digital. As he transitions into the role, he will work closely with Turner.

“I am honored to lead our remarkable UCI Advertising Sales and Marketing team as our industry and our company continue to rapidly evolve,” Mandala said. “I have the utmost respect for the Company’s ubiquitous, valuable brand and the service it renders to our growing audiences. As the industry continues to evolve and diverse audiences, including U.S. Hispanics, influence our country and culture, UCI will provide unparalleled experiences for advertisers to interact with these consumers.”

Mandala had been executive VP of cable entertainment ad sales at NBCUniversal before rejoining Univision in 2012.