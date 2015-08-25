'Steve Harvey' to Open Season Four With Two Days of Men
NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey will kick off season four with a two-day premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The two days will focus on “What Men Think,” and on Sept. 8, a state of 150 women will be surprised by Chicago’s Oriental Theatre stuffed full of 2,000 men there to answer women’s questions on that subject. On Sept. 9, Harvey will host a “Man Panel,” featuring Chrisley Knows Best’s Todd Chrisley, Bill Rancic, WWE’s David Otunga and Fox’s Geraldo Rivera to give their take on topics.
The two-day premiere focuses on a subject Harvey has previously addressed in his best-seller Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man.
“Being surrounded by my incredibly strong wife and daughters has helped me to better understand my mission on this show,” said Harvey in a statement. “When I started this talk show, I thought I had four daughters, but I’ve realized I have four million daughters.”
Steve Harvey is produced by Endemol Shine North America and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. Alex Duda, Harvey and Rushion McDonald are executive producers.
