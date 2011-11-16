'Steve Harvey' Moves Past 70% of U.S.

NBCUniversal's Steve Harvey is now sold in more than 70% of the U.S., said Barry Wallach, president of NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.

"Steve Harvey is the most versatile show to come to daytime syndication in a long time and the response that we have received in the marketplace in the past several weeks has been phenomenal," said Wallach in a statement. "This new talk show has a unique appeal in daytime as Steve's comedic approach to a wide array of relatable topics attracts a broad audience and allows all affiliates to benefit from his popularity."

The talker, which will premiere next fall, is now cleared on the NBC-owned stations, as well as stations in the Fox, CBS, Hearst, Cox, Capitol, Sinclair, Local TV, Lin Television, Gray, Post-Newsweek, Weigel, Young and others.

On Monday, Disney–ABC announced that its new talker, Katie, is cleared in more than 80% of the country. CBS Television Distribution and Twentieth Television are also busy clearing their new talk shows, Jeff Probst and Ricki Lake, across the country. CTD last week secured a clearance for Probst on eight of the NBC-owned stations, while Twentieth has cleared Ricki on eight Tribune stations, including WPIX New York. Twentieth is expected to announce more clearances for Ricki this week.

Steve Harvey is produced by Endemol USA with Harvey and Rushion McDonald serving as executive producers. The show is distributed in broadcast syndication by NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution.