Steve Carell Joins Apple’s Original Morning Show Drama

The Office star Steve Carell is the latest big name to join Apple’s drama about a fictional morning show that already features Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The untitled show begins production next week in Los Angeles.

The show is part of Apple’s ambitious but secretive plan to launch a streaming television service.

Carell, who has been successful in movies including The Big Short and Foxcatcher, will have a regular role in the series playing a morning show anchor struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape.

Both Aniston and Witherspoon are also executive producers of the show, which will give an inside look at the people who make the news that Americans wake up to.

The series is produced by Media Res, in association with Aniston’s Echo Films and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. It is written and executive produced by Kerry Ehrin, who also serves as showrunner. The show is based on an original concept by Michael Ellenberg of Media Res, who is also an executive producer.