Apple Orders Original Drama ‘Foundation’ from Skydance

Apple has ordered an original drama Foundation from Skydance Television.

Apple is expected to spend more than $1 billion on programming as its prepares to launch a streaming TV service.

The show is based on the novel by the same name written by the late science fiction legend Isaac Asimov. The series follows the thousand-year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who find that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

The series will be executive produced by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman. The two will also serve as showrunners for the series.

Skydance Television is producing Foundation, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross serving as executive producers. Skydance previously produced Altered Carbon, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Dietland.

His daughter Robyn Asimov will also serve as an executive producer.