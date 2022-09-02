Sterling K. Brown, Regina Hall Star in ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ on Peacock

Sterling K. Brown stars in Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, a movie that premieres on Peacock Premium September 2. Regina Hall plays his wife.

After a sex scandal rocks their megachurch, a married couple must rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith “to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen,” according to Peacock.

Brown plays a pastor and Hall portrays his wife. Brown was Randall on NBC’s This Is Us and Hall’s TV credits include Nine Perfect Strangers and Black Monday.

A comedy, Honk For Jesus is rated R. Adamma Ebo directed the movie, which premieres in theaters September 2 as well.

A review in the New York Times reads, (opens in new tab) “In the end, the film doesn’t extend much compassion to the good reverend. (He has more than enough sympathy for himself.) Nor is much made of the ache that actual parishioners might experience when their mighty are fallen. Had Ebo gone in that direction, Honk for Jesus. might have been truer but darker, landing on heart-rending over the astutely hilarious. For this oh-so-smart comedy, that would have been tragic.”

Peacock’s Premium membership costs $1.99 monthly. ■