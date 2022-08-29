'The Lord of the Rings' Prequel Series Debuts: What's Premiering This Week (August 29-September 5)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The much-anticipated debut of Prime Video's The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power original series leads a light schedule of show premieres for the Labor Day holiday week.
The series, which premieres September 1 at 9 pm (ET) on the streaming service, is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings films, and follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth, according to Prime Video.
The streaming service will debut the first two episodes of the series, with the remaining episodes streaming on a weekly basis.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of August 29 to September 5 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Aug. 29 – Keep This Between Us (reality series) – Freeform
Aug. 30 – The Patient (drama) – Hulu
Sept. 1 – Pantheon (Sci-Fi) – AMC Plus
Sept. 2 – Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul (comedy) – Peacock
Sept. 2 – House of Hammer (reality) – Discovery Plus
Sept. 4 – McEnroe (sports documentary) – Showtime
Sept. 5 – The Murders Before the Marathon (reality) – Hulu
Sept. 5 – Out of Office (comedy movie) – Comedy Central
Sept. 5 – The Bad Seed Returns (drama movie) – Lifetime
