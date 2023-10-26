Stephen Graddick Joins WTTG Washington as A.M. Anchor

Stephen Graddick is joining WTTG Washington and will co-anchor Fox 5 Morning News at 4-5 a.m. weekdays, alongside Holly Morris, and the 5-6 a.m. hour with Marissa Mitchell. Graddick will be a reporter for the 6-9 a.m. hours of the morning program, and will co-anchor Good Day DC from 9 to 11 a.m. with Morris, Mitchell, Jeannette Reyes and Steve Chenevey.

Graddick starts in November. He comes from Scripps News in Atlanta, where he was anchor and national correspondent.

Fox Television Stations owns WTTG, known as Fox 5, and sister station WDCA.

"Stephen is going to fit right in with our talented morning team and our DMV [DC, Maryland, Virginia] viewers are going to love his energy and quick wit,” WTTG VP and news director Paul McGonagle said.

Graddick previously worked as a media production coordinator for Food Network and associate producer and talent coordinator for HBO. Before that, he was at Discovery Channel.

“Joining the legendary Fox 5 DC team is a moment I used to only dream about, and now it is real,” Graddick said. “I can't wait to bring my personality and unwavering passion to this incredible journey as the trusted source to bring DMV viewers the stories that truly matter to us all."

Graddick has a degree in communications and journalism from Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina.