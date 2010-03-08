Stations Add Entertainment Studios’ ‘Young Icons’

Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios announced its second firm go in as many weeks, with its new half-hour weekly show, The Young Icons, sold to stations covering 90% of the U.S.



Last week, Entertainment Studios announced that America's Court with Judge Ross had been cleared on stations covering 75% of the country. Both shows also will air on one of Entertainment Studios' six high-definition cable networks, which are carried by Verizon's FiOS broadband systems.



Young Icons will launch this fall on station groups including Tribune, Fox, Cox, Newport, LIN, Belo, Sinclair, Local TV, New Age, Gannett, Acme and Block. The show, which qualifies under FCC rules as an educational/information show for 13-to-16-year-olds, will be shot in high definition like all of Entertainment Studios' shows.



The Young Icons profiles inspiring American teenagers, such as Patrick Pedraja, 14, who traveled America by RV signing up donors for the National Marrow Registry; track phenomenon Turquoise Thompson, who earned herself a full ride to UCLA; and Kimberly Anyadike, who became the youngest pilot to fly across the country.

