Station Groups Place BetsOn Next Fall’s Show Crop

The fall TV season only started six weeks ago, but station groups already

are right in the middle of making deals for next year’s new syndicated shows.

So far, NBCUniversal’s Meredith Vieira

has a comfortable lead on the field with

clearances in 70% of the country, including

the station groups Hearst Television,

Sinclair, LIN Media, Cordillera Communications,

Gray Television and many others,

making that show a firm go for next fall.

But Vieira is not alone, as the future of several

other series also became clear in recent weeks.





TMZ Live Will Live On



Warner Bros.’ TMZ Live, which is sold to TV

stations on a cash-only basis, was renewed by the

Fox Owned Television Stations through the 2016-17

television season. While TMZ Live doesn’t depend

on being cleared nationally because of its cash-only

license fees, Fox’s long-term commitment makes

it likely that the show will eventually

spread across the entire country.

Fox also picked up panel talk-show The

Real from Warner Bros.; the show fared

well in a four-week test on six Fox owned

stations last summer. The Real features

a diverse panel of women, a group that

seems to appeal to younger female viewers in urban

markets. As a result of The Real’s pickup, Twentieth’s

Kris Jenner, which also aired in a six-week test last

summer on six Fox-owned stations, appears unlikely

to continue into national syndication.

While Warner Bros.’ Bethenny got off to a slower

ratings start than expected, the show’s recent performance

among daytime’s key demographic of women

25-54 is making it more likely that it will continue

into year two. Like Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams

and now The Real, Bethenny’s appeal to younger

viewers in urban markets makes it a strong fit for

the Fox station group.

Whither Katie?



The season’s biggest outstanding question remains

unanswered: What will ABC Owned Stations do about

Disney/ABC’s Katie? Will Disney restructure Katie

Couric’s deal and allow stations to move the show

into earlier time periods to make it more economically

palatable, or will it end its run? While most observers

don’t expect Katie to go past a second season,

Disney has yet to make a clear decision. Speculation

in the marketplace is that the ABC stations will fill the

hour with second runs of Disney/ABC’s Who Wants

to be a Millionaire (which this season added new host

Cedric the Entertainer) and CTD’s Jeopardy!



“The Katie time periods aren’t there anymore,”

says one industry insider. “Everyone of consequence

has bought over them,” with shows such as Vieira

and others.

Meanwhile, station groups are making their choices

among a trio of new true-crime shows: Debmar-

Mercury’s as-yet-unnamed panel show featuring

Star Jones, a partnership with the Scripps station

group; Warner Bros.’ True Crime Daily, which comes

from the producers of Extra and stars Chris Hansen,

formerly of NBC’s Dateline; and CBS Television

Distribution’s Crimesider.

Tribune is said to be considering airing a crime

block at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. on its stations. The group

has a hole in those important time periods after the

failures of Twentieth’s Ricki Lake and Warner Bros.’

Anderson Cooper, although it continues to turn in

solid daytime performances with conflict talk shows.

Tribune will test new conflict talker Serch beginning

in January.

Meanwhile, CTD is in the market with Hot Bench,

a court show created by Judge Judy Sheindlin and

her team and featuring New York State Supreme

Court judge Patricia DiMango, Beverly Hills criminal

attorney Larry Bakman and lawyer and legal

commentator Tanya Acker. Debmar-Mercury also

is making the rounds with Celebrity Name Game,

starring Craig Ferguson, which is intended as a companion

to the company’s red-hot Family Feud.

Syndication observers expect Celebrity Name

Game to be an easy sell, while Hot Bench, considering

that most court shows don’t fare well among younger

viewers, has not been an automatic pickup for stations.

The jury is still way out on whether this fall’s

other major new series — Sony Pictures Television’s

Queen Latifah, CTD’s Arsenio Hall and The Test

and MGM’s Paternity Court — will be picked up for

second seasons.