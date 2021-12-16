‘Station Eleven’, Drama About a Flu That Wipes Out the Population, on HBO Max

Station Eleven, a post-apocalyptic saga that spans multiple timelines, premieres on HBO Max December 16. Three episodes debut that day, and two episodes turn up on subsequent Thursdays. There are ten episodes, and the finale streams January 13.

A limited series, Station Eleven tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world while holding on to the best of what's been lost. Station Eleven is based on the novel by Emily St. John Mandel, which came out in 2014.

Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Lori Petty are in the cast.

Station Eleven begins with a play in Chicago. Movie star Arthur Leander (Gael Garcia Bernal, who has a recurring role) collapses onstage while playing King Lear. He soon dies.

Patrick Somerville created the show and is the showrunner. He executive produces with Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa and Nate Matteson. Murai, Podeswa, Helen Shaver and Lucy Tcherniak direct.

“If you want catharsis and a surprising laugh, I’m not sure I know a better show to go into the next year with,” read a New York Times review. “At a time of both sudden and slow-motion catastrophes, Station Eleven is a reminder that we never know what life will bring. But the show must go on. ■