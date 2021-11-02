HBO Max Releases Video Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Drama ‘Station Eleven’

HBO Max Tuesday released a first-look teaser video at its new original sci fi series, Station Eleven, debuting Dec. 16.

The post-apocalyptic series, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost.

Station Eleven stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Lori Petty, said the streaming service.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and executive produced by Patrick Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa and Nate Matteson.

Read Also: HBO Max Tells Nielsen to Count It Out of its Weekly Streaming Metrics