Starz Renews ‘Power’ For Seasons 4, 5

Starz has renewed drama Power for seasons four and five. The move followes the drama's season three premiere on the cabler July 17.

Creator, executive producer and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp will return alongside executive producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett and Gary Lennon.

“In today’s content landscape, it is challenging for a series to stand out, but Courtney is a singular voice working in television today,” said Starz President/CEO Chris Albrecht. “In Curtis, we not only have an immense talent, but an executive producer who brings a unique perspective, an authentic voice and passionate fan base that has helped in a large part propel the success of the series. Along with our executive producers and the talented Power cast and crew, they have created one of the most distinct dramas I’ve ever had the good fortune of putting on the air.”

The season premiere had 2.26 million live-plus-same day viewers, a Starz record for original series.

“Chris and the Starz team have believed in this show from the very beginning,” said Kemp. “Everyone here is deeply grateful for the tremendous support we have received from the fans of the show, which made today's announcement possible.”