Call It ‘Starz Wars’: ‘Force Awakens’ on Cable Sept. 10

Premium cable channel Starz debuts Star Wars: The Force Awakens Saturday, Sept. 10. The seventh installment of the iconic franchise, directed by J.J. Abrams, will premiere on all six Starz channels at 9 p.m., then air at 11:20, and will be available for download via the Starz app that same day.

“No greater fandom has ever existed than the Star Wars fans, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home of The Force Awakens,” said Chris Albrecht, president and CEO of Starz. “We are offering a variety of ways for fans and subscribers to watch–on the Starz networks, on demand, by streaming or download on the Starz App or through an Amazon Prime Starz subscription. We want to make the movie as accessible as the fans’ appetites for what is truly one of the greatest franchises of all time.”

Starz is offering its app for $8.99 per month with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens brought original stars Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill together while creating a well-received new batch of characters.

Abrams, Lawrence Kasdan and Michael Arndt wrote the film. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and his producing partner Bryan Burk produced it.

Lionsgate recently bought Starz for $4.4 billion.