AMC’s Glennon to Head Affiliate Sales for Starz

Starz has named Joe Glennon as executive VP, affiliate sales.

Glennon previously had been executive VP distribution for AMC Networks. He assumes responsibilities from Michael Thornton, who announced that he was leaving the company and continuing as a consultant.

Glennon will be based in New York and oversee all network sales activities for Starz's premium pay TV businesses with multichannel video and digital distributors in the U.S.

“Joe brings a wealth of pay TV sales experience and an understanding for the power of strong content and how it translates to solid distributor relationships, and ultimately an increasingly valuable Starz brand,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, COO of Starz. “With unprecedented demand for our groundbreaking originals - including Power, Outlander, and coming next year American Gods - in addition to our quality movie lineup, Joe’s leadership will be invaluable as we look to secure future opportunities for growing our core business in partnership with MVPDs and new, emerging digital platforms.”