Starz Reaches Licensing Agreement With Twentieth Century Fox

Starz

and Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution announced Tuesday a multiyear

licensing agreement for a score of Fox films to air on the premium cabler's

platforms.





The agreement is the largest ever between the companies, with roughly 40% of

the films newly licensed to Starz and thus available for the first time on the

company's premium offerings. Titles include Dodgeball, Planet of the Apes (2001)

Fight Club and Moulin Rouge, among others.





"Consumers have long-subscribed to the Starz family of premium services

thanks to the depth and breadth of its quality movie product. This agreement

with Fox will fortify our pipeline of popular theatrical library content

through the end of the decade and is a great complement to our exclusive

originals, first-run movies, and other popular movie fare,"

said Michael Thornton, executive VP, acquisitions, business and legal

affairs for Starz. "Encompassing a deep collection of hundreds of films

including such highlights as movies from the Ice Age, X-Men, and Home

Alone franchises, as well as There's Something About

Mary and Alien, these timeless hits will be a great

addition for our loyal subscribers."