Starz to Pull Plug on Netflix Deal

Starz Entertainment announced Thursday that it will end its distribution deal with Netflix for streaming video over the Internet, effective February 2012.

In a statement, Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said, "Starz Entertainment has ended contract renewal negotiations with Netflix. When the agreement expires on Feb. 28, 2012, Starz will cease to distribute its content on the Netflix streaming platform."

Albrecht continued: "This decision is a result of our strategy to protect the premium nature of our brand by preserving the appropriate pricing and packaging of our exclusive and highly valuable content. With our current studio rights and growing original programming presence, the network is in an excellent position to evaluate new opportunities and expand its overall business."

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.