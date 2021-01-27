Starz Promotes Karen Bailey to Executive VP, Original Programming

Karen Bailey was promoted to executive VP of original programming at Starz.

Bailey, who had been senior VP, will expand her leadership role at the originals team while continuing to spearhead the network’s inclusion initiatives with a focus on narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences.

“This is a well-deserved promotion that recognizes Karen’s invaluable and integral contributions to the many successful series she has helped develop and nurture during her 15 years with Starz,” said Christina Davis, president of programming for Starz. “Karen has an incredible track record in developing and managing the success of our strong and diverse slate of scripted programming and diverse talent – always staying true to our ongoing commitment to complex storytelling, nuanced character portrayals and the incredible representation across our casts and crews.”

Bailey oversaw the development of Outlander, P-Valley and American Gods and the upcoming series Dangerous Liaisons and Becoming Elizabeth.

Earlier at Starz she worked on Party Down, Crash and Boss.

She joined the company in 2006 as an executive producer.