Starz-MGM Plus Bundle To Be Offered On Amazon Prime Video

Starz said it reached a deal with Amazon to offer consumers a bundle that combines the Starz streaming service with Amazon’s MGM Plus.

The bundle is being priced at $11.99, which the companies say represents a 20% discount versus the price of the two services bought separately. The combo package is expected to be available in a few weeks.

The move comes at a time when industry observers see a consolidation in the streaming business that would increase profitability for media companies finding tough sledding as their pivot to streaming and as consumers react to the sticker shock of how much it costs to subscribe to multiple services.

“We are excited to join forces with Amazon to offer Starz together with MGM PLUS to their millions of customers on Prime Video,” Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks for Starz, said. “Starz is a complementary service to general entertainment offerings, so we’re thrilled to see that bundling is now here and believe there will be many more bundling opportunities to come.”

MGM Plus used to be known as Epix. It became part of Amazon when Amazon acquired MGM. Programming available on the service includes Godfather of Harlem, FROM, Billy the Kid, A Spy Among Friends, War of the Worlds, Rogue Heroes and Belgravia.

Starz is a Lionsgate company. Its programming includes Outlander, the Power series, P-Valley, Party Down and Blindspotting. ■