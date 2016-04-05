Starz Follows HBO, Showtime Over-the-Top

Following the lead of its better regarded rivals, Starz introduced a direct to consumer retail service, hoping that a cheap price will appeal to potential subscribers.

Starz costs $8.99 per month and is available via Apple and Google.

The service allows subscribers to download original series and movies and allows up to four users to watch simultaneously.

HBO launched HBO Now last year and has about 800,000 subscribers. On Monday it announced that Bill Simmons will produce an aftershow for Game of Thrones. Season 6 of the popular series launched later this month.

CBS says it expects its Showtime over-the-top service to generate about $400 million in incremental revenue by 2020. The service will exclusively carry the latest installment in the Star Trek saga.

