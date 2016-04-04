Showrunner Starz in ‘Outlander' Podcast

Related: 'Game of Thrones' Sparks Massive ’Cast Party

Ronald D. Moore, executive producer on Starz’s Outlander, is one of the few showrunners with a regular podcast about his series. Moore produced a podcast for each of the first season’s 16 installments. His podcasting history dates back to his time running Battlestar Galactica a decade before.

Moore’s podcast delves into how story lines are developed and scenes are shot. For the season finale, Moore details a scene involving a bunch of cows. “Everyone was afraid of the cows and what they were gonna do—they would go rampaging through the studio if we weren’t careful!” relates Moore. “But the cows were pros.”

The new season of the sci fi-romance drama starts April 9, and Moore promises a much different look. Season 1 was “all Scotland, all the time,” he says, while the new season ventures into high-society Paris. “The whole look and feel of the production has been redefined,” he says. “It’s like we created a whole new TV show.”