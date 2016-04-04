Bill Simmons Produces ‘Game of Thrones’ After-Show for HBO

Sports and entertainment producer and pundit Bill Simmons is creating After the Thrones, a weekly recap show that will follow Game of Thrones on HBO. The show takes a “lively, humorous and sophisticated look” at the hit fantasy drama, says HBO. Game of Thrones has its season debut Sunday, April 24; After the Thrones will air on Mondays on HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO On Demand.

Airdates on the primary HBO channel will be announced as they are confirmed.

Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan, who work on Simmons’ site The Ringer, will host. The two previously hosted Grantland’s Watch the Thrones podcast, and currently host pop culture program The Watch on Channel 33’s podcast feed for The Ringer.

The executive producers of After the Thrones are Simmons and BSMG president Eric Weinberger, with Ryan and Greenwald serving as co-executive producers.

Simmons made his name as a writer, producer and tastemaker at ESPN, deftly mixing sports and popular culture in his content, before shifting to HBO last year.