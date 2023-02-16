Start TV Lines Up Special to Celebrate Women’s History Month

Start TV celebrates Women’s History Month with the original special The Power of Perseverance: Strength Through Struggle, which shares the true stories of an inspirational group of women who have persevered through tragedy and challenges, March 11 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The special goes for an hour. Featured are Kelly Cervantes, an epilepsy advocate and activist in New York; Namrata Yadav of Charlotte, North Carolina, who heads up diversity and inclusion at Bank of America; and Zeita Merchant, a commander in the Coast Guard who is based in New York.

“Meet the three exceptional and motivational women who have never gave up, real women who openly share their stories of loss, struggle, determination, inspiration and, ultimately, perseverance,” said Start TV.

March is Women’s History Month.

Part of Weigel Broadcasting, Start TV showcases strong and resourceful female characters. Its shows include Rizzoli & Isles, Major Crimes, The Closer, The Good Wife and Ghost Whisperer. ■