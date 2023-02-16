Start TV Lines Up Special to Celebrate Women’s History Month
Three women who overcame tragedy to make their mark are profiled
Start TV celebrates Women’s History Month with the original special The Power of Perseverance: Strength Through Struggle, which shares the true stories of an inspirational group of women who have persevered through tragedy and challenges, March 11 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.
The special goes for an hour. Featured are Kelly Cervantes, an epilepsy advocate and activist in New York; Namrata Yadav of Charlotte, North Carolina, who heads up diversity and inclusion at Bank of America; and Zeita Merchant, a commander in the Coast Guard who is based in New York.
“Meet the three exceptional and motivational women who have never gave up, real women who openly share their stories of loss, struggle, determination, inspiration and, ultimately, perseverance,” said Start TV.
March is Women’s History Month.
Part of Weigel Broadcasting, Start TV showcases strong and resourceful female characters. Its shows include Rizzoli & Isles, Major Crimes, The Closer, The Good Wife and Ghost Whisperer. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.