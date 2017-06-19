‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Premieres on CBS Sept. 24

Star Trek: Discovery will debut on CBS, and CBS All Access, Sunday, Sept. 24. The second episode will be available on CBS All Access that same night, after the 8:30 premiere on broadcast.



After premiere night, new episodes will be available on-demand weekly on Sundays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S. The 15-episode season will be released in two chapters. The first eight episodes will run from Sept. 24 through Nov. 5. The season will then resume in January 2018.



The series was initially slated to debut in January 2017, then May, before making the September schedule. Bryan Fuller stepped down as showrunner but remains an executive producer. CBS showed a clip of the new series at its upfront presentation in May.



CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month.



According to CBS, “Star Trek: Discovery will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.”



The cast includes Terry Serpico as Admiral Anderson, Michelle Yeoh as Starfleet Captain Georgio, Maulik Pancholy as Dr. Nambue and Sam Vartholomeos as Ensign Connor.



Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Kurtzman, Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers.



The series will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV.