Noriko Kelley Named Head of Scheduling at CBS

Noriko Kelley has been promoted to executive VP of program planning & scheduling at CBS Entertainment. She succeeds and will report to Kelly Kahl, who was recently named president of entertainment.

In this new position, Kelley’s primary responsibility is overseeing planning and scheduling of all primetime programming. She will also supervise coordination between CBS programming divisions and the network’s respective operations in sales, marketing, affiliate relations, news, sports and research, as well as with owned station group.

“I’m excited to promote Noriko to this critical position. I obviously value scheduling and understand its importance to CBS’ overall success,” said Kahl. “She has an outstanding skill set for this job–she’s extremely intelligent, resourceful and insightful. Noriko isalso one of the hardest-working execs I’ve had the pleasure of working with and will transition seamlessly andexcel in this new role.”

Kelley has been senior VP of program planning & scheduling since August 2012. She moved into the scheduling department in 2003 as a coordinator and was promoted to manager in February 2006. She began her career as an intern in the CBS research department in 2001.