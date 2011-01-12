Star India Launches 4 Channels on Comcast

News Corp.'s wholly owned Star India subsidiary has launched four channels on Comcast systems in the Washington D.C. area and Philadelphia. The launches are part of an ongoing push by Comcast to beef up its South Asian ethnic programming.

Prior to these new launches, the channels--Star India Plus, Star One, Star India News and Star India Gold--had been available in a number of other Comcast markets, including California, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, Florida and Washington State.

As part of the expanded distribution, Star India Plus also expanded its reach to Comcast's entire Colorado footprint.

"The increasing penetration of our top quality channels is a testament to our ongoing efforts and growing partnership with Comcast to bring the best of South Asian entertainment to viewers across the nation," noted David Wisnia, senior vice president of distribution, sales and marketing at Star India and head of Star's North American office.