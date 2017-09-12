Stadium Sports Network Rolls Out on Broadcast TV

Stadium, the multiplatform sports network partially owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, has expanded from over-the-top to broadcast distribution, currently via Sinclair digital subchannels in 57 markets across the U.S.

The initial rollout puts Stadium in 40% of the country, according to a company release. The network – whose owners also include Silver Chalice, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League – is expected to “expand aggressively” in Sinclair markets and beyond over the next few months, the statement said.

The ad-supported network airs sports programming 24-hours a day including live games, highlights, originals and live broadcasts featuring news and analysis.

Stadium, whose creation was announced in April, resulted from the merger of 120 Sports's live studio operations, Silver Chalice's live collegiate games and Sinclair's American Sports Network. The network already is available via streaming at WatchStadium.com, its mobile app and on Pluto TV.