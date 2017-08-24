Stadium Streams to the Web, Twitter and Pluto TV

Stadium, a new 24/7 “multiplatform” sports network, went live today for free on the web, at WatchStadium.com, on Twitter (via @WatchStadium and the Twitter app for connected devices), and via Pluto TV, the free OTT TV service, on channel 207.

Stadium, which features live and on-demand games and events and original programming, formed via the merger of Campus Insiders, 120 Sports and The American Sports Network merged into a single network. Its ownership includes Silver Chalice, Sinclair Broadcast Group, MLBAM, the NHL, the PGA TOUR, and Time Inc.

Stadium expects to reach more platforms, including apps for iOS and Android devices, and will announce more distribution partners in the coming week. The launch of an over-the-air network is slated for next month, Stadium added.



For more, go to multichannel.com.