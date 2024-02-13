Stacey Lynn Schulman Named Executive VP at Nexstar Media
Exec will head platform marketing and intelligence
Nexstar Media Group said it named Stacey Lynn Schulman as executive VP, platform marketing and intelligence, a new position at the company, effective immediately.
An industry veteran, Schulman has been running her own company Before that, she held posts at Katz Media Group, the TVB and Turner Broadcasting.
She will reports to Nexstar executive VP and chief revenue officer Michael Strober, another former Turner executive.
“We are thrilled to have Stacey join our leadership team and bring her strategic vision and passion for marketing and research to Nexstar Advertising,” said. Strober. “Her experience in pioneering innovative marketing strategies, combined with her expertise in media research, will play a pivotal role in advancing our platforms and enhancing our client-first sales opportunities.”
In her new post, Schulman will be responsible for driving demand and developing unique creative opportunities for advertisers to connect with Nexstar’s local and national audiences.She will also lead Nexstar Advertising’s integrated marketing efforts and oversee the sales intelligence business unit.
“Nexstar has built an incredible portfolio of local, national, and digital assets,” Schulman said. “I’m excited to work with this progressive team to realize the potential of more fully engaging audiences at the intersection of content and community.”
