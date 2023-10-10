‘Squid Game’ Immersive Experience Tickets on Sale Oct. 11

“Squid Game: The Trials,” an immersive experience for fans of the Netflix show, opens in Los Angeles on December 6. After greeting the Front Man, participants go through a series of challenges and accumulate points along the way, and later enjoy some Korean cuisine.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 11, and are available at squidgamethetrials.com.

“The ultimate winner needs nerves of steel, cunning strategy, and a touch of luck,“ Netflix says. “Are you up for the challenge?”

After competing, participants venture on to the Night Market and enjoy some Korean victuals and beverages, curated by chef Katianna Hong of the Los Angeles restaurant Yangban.

The experience happens at 200 N. Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles, where the Television City studio complex is, and runs for a limited time. Tickets start at $39.

Korean drama Squid Game debuted on Netflix in September 2021. The show sees 456 people who are in dire need of money receive a mysterious invitation, then play games based on traditional Korean children’s games with hopes of winning the giant jackpot. The winner moves on, and the losers lose their lives.

Hwang Dong-hyuk directs and executive produces.

Squid Game was a massive hit.

Season two production started in the summer. Reality show Squid Game: The Challenge debuts November 22.

Other Netflix shows that have had immersive experiences for superfans include Bridgerton, which had “The Queen’s Ball,” and Stranger Things, which had “Stranger Things: The Experience.”