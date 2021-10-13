'Squid Game' Shatters Netflix's 28-Day Viewership Record

As predicted, Netflix local-language Korean series sensation Squid Game has set the record for the platform's biggest debut, garnering at least two minutes of viewing time from 111 million Netflix accounts in the movie's first 28 days on the platform.

Notably, that's more than half of Netflix's user base, with the platform touting 209 million subscribers worldwide as of the end of the second quarter.

Extraction, a 2020 Netflix movie thriller starring Chris Hemsworth as a tortured mercenary who takes on the impossible mission of saving a hunted teenager, was viewed by 99 million accounts in its first 28 days.

Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama series Bridgerton, meanwhile, was seen by 82 million accounts in its first four weeks.

Dystopian-themed Squid Game, which debuted on Netflix Sept. 17, focuses on a deadly tournament, in which desperate participants must win at children's games in order to survive.

Appearing at Beverly Hills business/tech conference two weeks ago, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos predicted that Squid Game would go on to take Netflix's first-28-day record.

Squid Game is viewed by the broader video industry as having validated Netflix's strategy of dispersing its series and movie development resources, tapping into disparate local talents, such as Squid Game filmmaker Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

"When we first started investing in Korean series and films in 2015, we knew we wanted to make world-class stories for the core K-content fans across Asia and the world," said Minyoung Kim, Netflix's VP of content for Asia Pacific, told CNN. "Today, Squid Game has broken through beyond our wildest dreams.

"Squid Game gave [Netflix] more confidence that our global strategy is going towards the right direction," Kim added.