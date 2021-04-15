‘Spy City’ Series Starts on AMC Plus

Spy City, an espionage drama set in the Cold War, premieres on AMC Plus April 15. There are six parts and new episodes appear Thursdays.

Dominic Cooper stars.

Created by William Boyd, the series follows the dilemma faced by an English spy, played by Cooper, as he is sent to Berlin in 1961 on a mission to find the source of the leak of vital security information. “He must find out who the traitor is and expose, arrest or eliminate that person,” according to AMC Plus.

Cooper played Jesse Custer in Preacher and Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger. Also in the Spy City cast are Romane Portail, Leonie Benesch and Johanna Wokalek.

Odeon Fiction produces the show along with ZDF, Seven Stories and Wilma Film, in association with Magenta TV.

Boyd, Cooper, Bill Block, Thomas Augsberger, Michael Schuld, Sven Philipp, Wolfgang Feindt, and Annika Schmidt are executive producers.

AMC Plus is a streaming bundle featuring originals and the best of AMC, Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.