What’s Premiering This Week (April 12-April 18)

A slew of returning series draw the biggest attention among the new show debuts this week.

Paramount Plus’ dramedy Younger debuts its seventh and final season on April 15. The Daren Star-produced series, which made its debut on TV Land, stars Sutton Foster. The series will also stream on Hulu.

Epix on April 18 will debut the sophomore season of its drama series Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker, while on the same night Showtime brings back its reality series Couples Therapy for its sophomore campaign.

Show premieres include HBO’s murder/mystery drama Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet (April 18) and Netflix’s comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Starring Jamie Foxx (April 14).

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 12 to April 18 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

April 13 -- Our Towns (documentary) -- HBO

April 15 -- The Banishing (horror) -- Shudder

April 15 -- Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami (reality series) -- WE

April 15 -- Spy City (drama) -- AMC Plus

April 16 -- Big Shot (drama) -- Disney Plus

April 16 -- Frank of Ireland (comedy) -- Prime Video

April 16 -- Van Helsing (returning series) -- Syfy

The Year Earth Changed (documentary) -- Apple TV Plus

April 18 -- Confronting a Serial Killer (documentary) -- Starz