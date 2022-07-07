Spursplay, Featuring English Premier League Club Tottenham Hotspur, Launched By Endeavor Streaming

Endeavor Streaming has launched Spursplay, a subscription streaming service built around Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League.

For £45 ($54) — or £35 ($42) for Season Ticket Holders and One Hotspur Members — subscribers get access to premium content including live preseason “friendly” matches, home under-18 and under 21 matches, select U21 away games and some women’s matches; full match replays of EPL games, documentaries and original series; and hundreds of hours of archive footage.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Tottenham Hotspur in delivering a brand new OTT experience,” Pete Bellamy, senior VP of Global Sports and International, Endeavor Streaming, said.

“Spursplay is the first of many team-based direct-to-consumer services we will launch in sport across the U.S., EMEA [Europe, the Middle East and Africa] and APAC [Asia-Pacific],“ Bellamy said. “The direct-to-consumer ambitions of top-tier clubs and teams go well beyond the technical delivery of video. The leading sports organizations require a partner who can advise and execute the most direct path to growth in both consumer engagement and revenue. At Endeavor Streaming, it’s our job to ensure that Spursplay delivers for the club and its fans to the highest level.”

Endeavor said its platform enables payment processing, subscriber management, video streaming and analytics, and offers a performance insights tool to optimize user experience and engagement.

The first original documentary on the services is Antonio Conte: 202 Days, which focuses on the manager taking charge of the team last season and leading them to a top-four finish in the league.

“We are excited to bring Spursplay to our fans,” Pierre-Olivier Bouche, media, programming and operations director for Tottenham Hotspur, said. “The club has been determined to create a platform that brings all its fantastic video content together in one place for fans to access at their fingertips — whether that’s watching live match action they can’t find anywhere else, reliving some of their favorite moments from down the years or watching new longer formats that provide a unique insight into the Club and its players. We believe Spursplay will revolutionize the way fans access Club content. We know that fans are itching for the return of live Spurs action and Spursplay will be the only place for that this summer.”

Spursplay is available on Web and iOS/Android mobile and tablet devices.