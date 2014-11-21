SPT's 'Queen Latifah' Ending Its Run

Sony Pictures Television’s Queen Latifah is wrapping its run with production by the end of the year, SPT confirmed Friday. The show will air in originals through the end of March.

“We want to thank Dana, the producers and the entire staff of The Queen Latifah Show for creating a program that we are all very proud of,” said SPT in a statement. “Thank you also to our terrific station partners and advertisers who supported the show.”

Queen Latifah also posted a letter on her Facebook page, thanking her staff.

The news comes after word that CBS Television Distribution’s Man in the Middle would not be going forward, largely because of economic considerations. What the CBS Owned Television Stations will air in its place is unclear, but some sources speculated that the group would pick up CTD's Hot Bench in some markets. Hot Bench is this season's top-rated rookie.

This season, Queen Latifah is averaging a 1.0 in households and is the second-lowest-ranked talk show, ahead of only Meredith’s The Better Show at a 0.2. Queen Latifah premiered in September 2013, and was executive produced by Corin Nelson. This fall, the show swapped executive producers, promoting Todd Yasui to showrunner. Queen Latifah is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment and Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit, a company she runs with business partner Shakim Compere.