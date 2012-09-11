SPT Coming Back to NATPE

After several years away, Sony Pictures Television will

again participate in the annual convention of the National Association of

Television Program Executives (NATPE), which is being held at the Fontainebleau

Hotel and Resort in Miami Beach this January.

SPT executives, who are shopping a new talk show, Queen

Latifah, to TV stations for fall 2013, will attend the show, but other than

that, SPT's participation in NATPE hasn't been decided yet. Other syndicators

-- such as CBS Television Distribution, Debmar-Mercury, Disney-ABC, Twentieth

and Warner Bros. -- exhibit at the show and take suites in the host hotel.

Neither SPT nor NATPE would comment.

Rod Perth was named NATPE's CEO and president in May, taking

over the job from Rick Feldman, who ran the organization from April 2003 until

last February. Prior to joining NATPE, Perth was the founder and president of

RHP Media Consulting. He also was co-founder and president of television for

ReelzChannel; president of Jim Henson Television Worldwide; and president of

USA Networks Entertainment.