‘Springer,’ ‘Wilkos,’ ‘Maury’ to Tape in Connecticut

NBC Universal’s syndication arm plans to move production for three of its shows -- The Jerry Springer Show, The Steve Wilkos Show and Maury -- to Connecticut starting next season, according to a source close to the deal.



Springer and Wilkos are currently taped in Chicago and Maury is based in New York.



Connecticut Gov. Jodi Rell, who is offering NBC Universal considerable tax credits to make the move, on Friday said the state and the media company are working on a deal to establish a television production studio in Stamford, Conn., the Chicago Tribune reports.



Rell says the move would bring between 150 to 200 jobs to Connecticut and an initial infrastructure investment of more than $3 million, according to the Trib.



NBC Universal parent GE is based in Fairfield, Conn. A spokesman for NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution declined to comment.

