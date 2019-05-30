SpotX Retains Standing in Anti-Fraud Programs

SpotX, the video advertising and monetization platform, said it has retained its platinum status with the anti-fraud Trustworthy Accountability Group.

TAG is one of the organizations that has sprung up to attempt to assure marketers that the digital advertising they’re buying is real and brand safe.

To achieve platinum status, SpotX again received all four seals awarded by TAG. Those indicate that the company is certified against fraud, malware and piracy and complies with inventory quality guidelines.

“At SpotX, we’re committed to ensuring a brand-safe environment for our advertisers and eliminating any and all bad actors,” said J. Allen Dove, CTO at SpotX. “We believe in the importance of implementing multiple processes and technologies to combat fraudulent activity and will continue to keep our ecosystem free of fraud and push to maintain the integrity of the industry as a whole.”

SpotX is one of the few companies to achieve TAG Platinum status.

“The TAG Platinum Status achieved by SpotX marks the highest level of achievement across all four of TAG’s program areas, and it demonstrates the extraordinary commitment of SpotX to ensuring a safe and transparent advertising ecosystem,” said Mike Zaneis, CEO at Trustworthy Accountability Group. “We are delighted to recognize SpotX for its recertification across TAG’s programs and equally pleased it took the extra steps of independent validation through BPA Worldwide, one of TAG’s most important partners in ensuring rigorous compliance across the industry.”