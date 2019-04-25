Boa’s Leasure Joins SpotX as VP of People

SpotX said it appointed Jeanne Leasure as VP of people, a new position.

Leasure, most recently head of the human resources department at Boa Technology, will oversee global human resources, training, career development, recruiting and employee experience at SpotX, which plans to add 100 new employees this year.

As SpotX grows, we understand how critical both recruiting and company culture are to a company’s success and we are committed to the long-term strategic development of our team,” said Steve Swoboda, co-founder, CFO, and COO at SpotX. “Jeanne’s proven track record of recruiting humble, driven talent and building flexible, collaborative workplaces that allow employees to achieve their goals makes her the perfect fit for our first-ever vice president of people.”

Leasure will be based in SpotX’s Denver headquarters.

“I’m thrilled to join SpotX as the company continues to grow at such a rapid pace and already has incredibly talented employees around the world,” said Leasure. “I’m so grateful to be a part of such an innovative, collaborative environment in which transparency is valued and employees are supported to achieve their personal and professional goals.”