SpotX Named SSP for Redbox Ad-Supported Streaming Content

SpotX and Redbox reached a deal in which SpotX will serve as the supply-side platform monetizing Redbox’s free live TV and ad-supported VOD content.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“As one of America’s leading destinations for new release movies and entertainment, we’re excited to partner with Redbox as they build out an ad-supported streaming platform,” said Ryan Kenney, VP of platform at SpotX, which is being acquired by Magnite from RTL Group.

“Advertisers are always looking for ways to reach engaged audiences in premium, brand-safe environments. Redbox’s Live Free TV and Free on Demand Services deliver just that,” Kenney said.

Redbox, best known for its movie-rental kiosks, is pivoting to a multi-channel streaming platform. Redbox Free Live TV has nearly 100 channels of entertainment and Redbox Free On Demand features hundreds of titles.

“As a company that’s focused on creating the very best ad-supported streaming destination to entertain millions of Redbox customers, we partnered with SpotX to support the launch of Redbox’s Live Free TV and Free on Demand because they have valuable insights and expertise in driving programmatic demand and can help us efficiently maximize our platform’s capabilities,” said Terrence Coles, Sr., director of the Redbox Media Network.