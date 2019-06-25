SpotX Inventory Integrated Into Mediaocean Software

SpotX said its video advertising platform is being integrated into Mediaocean’s software, which is used by buyers at the largest media agencies.

The deal gives linear TV buyers the ability to buy video ads across all screens and streams, including connected TV, in content from more than 600 publishers, without interrupting their familiar workflow.

“We’re always looking for new ways to match advertisers with the wide variety of premium video inventory on our platform, and Mediaocean’s technology makes it possible for us to execute our goals,” said Kyle Benn, VP of mid-market, demand facilitation at SpotX. “We’re excited to launch this partnership and look forward to watching how our integration brings more efficiency to the way media buyers and owners do business.”

Related: WideOrbit, Mediaocean Team to Automate Local Ad Sales

SpotX is available through Mediaocean’s Connect Partners Platform via the Spectra OX, Spectra DS local systems and Prisma.

“Our vision for television and digital convergence takes shape through partnerships with leaders in premium video supply like SpotX who provides our clients with the deepest and broadest premium video supply," said Ramsey McGrory, CRO, Mediaocean. "We’re thrilled to enable our local TV buyers with the depth of brand-safe video supply that is made available through the experts in video at SpotX.”

All transactions made on the Mediaocean platform will be reviewed by SpotX’s in-house brand safety team for trustworthiness and transparency.