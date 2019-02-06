SpotX Integrates Trade Desk ID to Grow Addressable Pool

Video ad monetization platform SpotX said it is integrating Trade Desk’s unified ID solution to give advertisers a bigger addressable audience pool and a better chance to find matches for their targeted campaigns.

“Unified ID is one of the clear leaders in web-based identity and will help advertisers more accurately get in front of that coveted addressable audience while increasing their overall reach and ultimately driving revenue, which is why we’ve chosen to partner with The Trade Desk on this initiative,” said Kelly McMahon, senior VP of global demand operations at SpotX. “The scale of The Trade Desk’s global cookie footprint made it a priority for SpotX to participate, and we’re excited to be among the first video SSPs to optimize this technology.”

The Trade Desk's self-service, cloud based platform lets ad buyers create, manage and optimize data driven digital ad campaigns.

“SpotX is an integral player in the digital video and OTT supply landscape and we are proud that they have adopted the unified ID solution,” said Tim Sims, senior VP of inventory partnerships at The Trade Desk. “The continued implementation of the unified ID solution by many in the industry demonstrates our shared desire to fix this very solvable problem, and create a better ad experience for everyone.”